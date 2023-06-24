The 2023 NBA Draft Presented By State Farm made history as the most-watched NBA Draft ever on any network, as reported by Nielsen. The first round, simulcast on ESPN and ABC, captured an average of 4,928,000 viewers, a significant 24 percent increase compared to last year’s numbers. The draft peaked during the 8 p.m. ET quarter hour, attracting an impressive 6,085,000 viewers.

In total, the NBA Draft garnered an average audience of 3,743,000 viewers across ESPN (both rounds) and ABC (first round-only), marking a substantial 23 percent rise from the previous year. Since its debut on ESPN and ABC in 2021, the NBA Draft has continued to gain momentum.

Notably, the NBA Draft on ESPN and ABC claimed the top spot as the most-watched program of the day across all television networks, appealing to all key demographics. The overwhelming viewership showcases the enduring popularity and widespread interest in the NBA and its aspiring stars.

The 2023 NBA Draft saw world basketball phenomenon Victor Wembanyama picked No. 1 overall for the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama made it to San Antonio on Saturday, greeted by “Wem-V-P” chants from adoring fans. You can see it below.

Finally home 🫶 pic.twitter.com/ktiqRXHm1N — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 24, 2023