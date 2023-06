Salute to Wallo267, who copped himself a new Lamborghini for his birthday. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game host revealed the gift to himself in honor of his 44th birthday.

“Been out here doin’ my thing,” Wallo said. “I wanna thank everybody out there because everybody that follow me, whether you love it or you hatin’, you help me grow. I appreciate you all.”

Happy Birthday To Me pic.twitter.com/Hl99boXBMa — Wallo267 (@Wallo267) June 21, 2023

In other news…. Gillie and Wallo announce ‘Gillie Fest x MDWOG’ event for this July in Philly.

