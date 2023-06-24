Rapper Cardi B recently announced that gossip vlogger Tasha K would eventually go to jail for hiding money to avoid paying her the $4 million awarded after suing Tasha for defamation. Last week Cardi tweeted that Tasha K better leave Takeoff’s name out her mouth after Tasha referenced the late rapper to prove a point.

Now in retaliation, Tasha K just revealed Cardi’s husband Offset’s alleged sidepiece. Tasha tweeted a video of a woman who alleges she was previously in Cardi and Offset’s home.

Tasha tweeted:

According to her, She has known #Offset since 2013 up until last year. and this is at their home in Vineland in Hollywood. She says that’s her daughter’s bed she is sitting on and in the camera. She is with #SugeKnight now. #barbz stream #barbieworld

Then Tasha posted to her Instagram:

Everything y’all looking for is on my Twitter unwinewithtasha

page…#onlyfansmodel turned #mistress!🤫 They say he #embellzing women into their bed. Well, technically this one was there first according to her…

Remember @bondyblue gonna be shutting down #PhuckeryFriday for us, while I’m on a spiritual sabbatical.🙏

stream #barbieworld after you view the content.😎🥂

Another night in the valley with someone’s husband….😎 Y’all arguing with me is a distraction & clearly misplaced anger..🥂 #barbz #queenbarb pic.twitter.com/xLe0g9YFZk — UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) June 23, 2023

