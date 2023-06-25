Social media users are claiming that Keith Murray has a drug problem. Murray has mentioned in the past how he dabbled with a variety of drugs. He made news this year when he alleged that he had sexual relations with rappers Foxy brown and Shawnna. Now video has appeared online of the Def Squad rapper appearing to be inebriated outside during the day time. Rapper Lord Jamar who previously had a back and forth with Murray posted the video to his Instagram.

Lord Jamar wrote:

Our brother @keithmurrayrap obviously needs serious help….I don’t have to see this man do drugs in front of me to know he’s on drugs. Dude crossed a line with me, that I believe if he wasn’t on drugs he wouldn’t have crossed, so I forgive him. We need to get our brother clean, cause this is a horrible look.

Watch the video below.