CEEK Metaverse just teamed up with the legendary artist CeeLo Green and acclaimed multiple Grammy Award winning music producer, Jack Splash for their upcoming collaborative project THE PINK releasing later this year.



CeeLo + Jack Splash + CEEK just released their new single “Serious” and a new music video will debut on July 7th via www.ceek.com and on the CEEK VR App with exclusive behind-the-scenes features.

CeeLo shared, “Only an appointed artist such as myself and Jack Splash possess the foresight to peer into the future, take something from it then turn it into a tangible. Music is a means to move, show and prove, teach, retrain thought, broaden the scope of society so we see our reflection not as a delayed reaction but recognizing purpose in real time. Which is to push us all in the pursuit of happiness to the point of actuality! Defying all odds and getting even with the enemies of ingenuity! CEEK VR is the battleship that can help us win this war of words!” Filmed in Miami, CeeLo and Jack Splash are making their CEEK Metaverse debut withthe single “Serious” with an animated video. Users joining via the CEEK App, will have an immersive experience with other fans and opportunity to engage with CeeLo and Jack Splash in real time in the CEEK Metaverse. The experience can be accessed on mobile, tablet, and browser with or without a VR headset.



Founder and CEO of CEEK, Mary Spio states, “we are delighted to welcome CeeLo and Jack Splash to interact with their existing and new fans in this truly exciting and unique way. CEEK Metaverse Virtual hangouts are the future of socializing and community building for creators and fans alike.”Jack Splash says, “everything CeeLo and I do is with at least one eye looking to the future. With this album, we’re finally bringing our future soul and funk back down to earth. We thought it would be fun to let it also live in the metaverse…not just for now, but for future generations. Partnering with CEEK and exploring their virtual world is an exciting way for us to do that. True art really has no specific place or time, it is for all people all the time.”

