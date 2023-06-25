Less than a week after announcing that they were expecting a baby together, husband and wife Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian shared a short clip of their gender reveal on Instagram….and they’re having a boy!

In the clip, Kardashian is sitting on the Blink 182 drummer’s lap as they engage with the crowd a bit before Travis launches into a short drum solo. As he dramatically hits a cymbal, blue confetti rains down from the sky announcing the couple’s baby’s gender.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

The couple’s baby will be their first child together. Kardashian is already a mother to Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 (the father of all three is believed to be Scott Disick). Barker’s children include Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, whom he had with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The couple was married in 2022 in three ceremonies.

