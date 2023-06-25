With Hip-Hop celebrating its 50th year anniversary this year, paying homage to the greats is important. Insert Too Short, who’s solidified himself as one of the pioneers of West Coast rap. Born and raised in Oakland, real name Todd Shaw exploded on the scene in the late 80s, spitting about real-life occurrences he experienced on the streets, including pimping, drug culture, and what it took to make it out.

Fast forward to 2023, Too Short continues to bless every stage with his timeless hit “Blow The Whistle,” ensuing instant nostalgia anytime the song comes on. His long catalog of hits include “Gettin’ It,” “Shake That Monkey,” “Freaky Tales,” “I’m A Player,” and many more.

On Saturday, July 1st, Too Short will be appearing at the reopening of Arts District Cannabis in Los Angeles. Formerly known as Coast To Coast Cannabis, the art gallery turned dispensary is home to legacy cannabis brand 3C Farms, which uses genetics from an original cut of the OG strain that become a phenomenon in the 90s.

In fact, 3C Farm’s Illuminati OG is the ONLY flower that Too Short smokes! From the hours of 10 am to 4 pm, everything in the shop will be 50% off. There will be food, vendors, music, live art, and Too Short himself at 1pm!

Arts District Cannabis has mission is to be the artistic haven where creativity and cannabis converge. They strive to provide a transformative and immersive experience for all who walk through their doors. Through a curated selection of premium cannabis products, knowledgeable staff, and a welcoming atmosphere, they aim to enhance and inspire their customers’ artistic journeys. The goal is always to foster a sense of community, support local artists, and promote the intersection of art, wellness, and self-expression.