This weekend, social media caught a glimpse of rapper Cardi B and her daughter Kulture’s luscious CrazyShake’s following her daughter’s pre-kindergarten graduation. The intricately designed milkshakes were one of the creations from the award-winning restaurant, Black Tap. Known for their eye-popping shakes— this music/art influenced burger spot has been enjoyed by countless celebrities including Rihanna, Zendaya and Gordon Ramsey to name a few.

Screen Shot 2023 06 26 at 12.42.46 PM
Felicity X CrazyShakes

Last week, Felicity Franco—CEO of Felicity’s Seamoss celebrated her 7th Birthday at the ultimate kid-friendly award-winning establishment. Complete with a super unique CrazyShake Birthday Party, about 15-20 kids took stretch limo rides around the Empire State Building and splurged on their favorite foods and embellished milkshakes.

While hosting a kid’s party can be overwhelming, Black Tap did all the work creating the perfect atmosphere for both the kids and the adults. The legendary hotspot recently rolled out their new Birthday Bash package and Felicity was the first to experience this whimsical offering.

Felicity x Black Tap 6
Felicity x Black Tap

The birthday girl and her friends enjoyed tasty food from her personalized menu and a Shake Making Master Class where the children decorated their own CrazyShakes. They also designed their own Black Tap hats and were given customer graffiti canvas’ illustrated by the artist NOXER.

The parents sipped on specialty cocktails and enjoyed several menu options. Chef/owner Joe Isidori has crafted the tastiest menu that also includes a variety of delicious vegan options. From the classic All-American, The Falafel Burger, to the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger–there’s something for everyone. Along with burger salad entrees other options include spicy Korean wings, Teriyaki Broccoli and Crispy Brussels Sprouts.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind venue decked with original paintings and graffiti artwork. The restaurant also features a specially curated playlist for guests to enjoy. Boasting locations worldwide including, Dubai, Disneyland, and Singapore, Black Tap is definitely holding the crown at the present and the future.

Checkout footage below from Black Tap’s first birthday collaboration with 7-year-old Felicity!


CLICK HERE for more info on Black Tap.  And check out the 35th NYC location below.

photos courtesy of Black Tap and Deez Films