Coi Leray was on hand at the 2023 BET Awards and performer “Players” as a part of the Busta Rhymes tribute as it samples his “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.”

During the performance, Coi paid homage to all of the women rappers, from Nicki Minaj to Gangsta Boo, Yo-Yo to Latto, Def Loaf to Cardi B, and everybody in between in her two-piece. It was one of the latest calls for women’s rap unity.

Hip-Hop is in a drought, and that’s crazy considering we are in the middle of the monumental 50th-year celebration. With no specific end in sight, Coi Leray is looking to unify all the women in Rap for a chart-topping single. Tagging her message “#justanidea,” it certainly isn’t a bad one.

“Ain’t been a #1 rap song at all this year,” Leray wrote. “Calling all the female rappers to front. [Hear] me out. ladies night. Hip hop. Unity.”

She added, “Let’s make history with a number 1 … together .. with love.”

