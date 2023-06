Dennis Rodman hit the Houston Pride Parade, celebrating with the LGBTQIA community and strolling the streets in a green skirt and a Black tee with his signature died hair also green.

Rodman would be seen shaking hands with fans along the parade pathway.

In a separate Instagram post, Rodman wrote: “Love will Always Win Happy Pride”

And to let the world really know what it is, he shared clips of him over the years that state “Do your Research Guys #beenhim.”