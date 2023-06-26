Designer Accuses Pharrell and Louis Vuitton of Stealing Her Idea for Their New Collection

Pharrell debuted as Creative Director of Louis Vuitton’s Menswear in a star-studded fashion show last week. Over the weekend, clothing designer Kellie Ford stated Skateboard P lifted one of her ideas for the new collection.

The Jasmine Brand notes Ford claims ownership of the Louis Vuitton shopping bag idea, citing an old video where she reconstructed an LV bag that was watched over 10 million times.

“Under Pharrell’s creative direction for Louis Vuitton they dropped what looks like is the bag,” Ford said in a video. “Yeah, its crazy.”

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton debut men’s fashion show grabbed the eyes of all of Hip-Hop and attracted industry elite like JAY-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James, ASAP Rocky, and Rihanna.

You can see the full run of looks, celebrity appearances, and the full show below.

