Several reports have confirmed that Jacquees was arrested over the weekend in Georgia on several charges related to a domestic dispute.



Jacquees, whose real name is Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, was charged with simple battery and a misdemeanor charge of willful obstruction of police officers. He was arrested and taken to the Gwinnett County Jail this past Friday(June 23).



Jacquees’ mugshot showed swelling on the millennial singer’s face, but the cause of the swelling has not been confirmed.



His bond was set at $3,700, but he was only required to pay a total of $40 to be released. After his release, Jacquees was able to make a scheduled appearance that he had in Phoenix, Arizona.