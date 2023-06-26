Ludacris has teamed up with Stella Artois for an exciting new campaign called “Let’s Do Dinner.” The partnership aims to unite people for an unforgettable dining experience and authentic conversations. The campaign invites consumers aged 21 and above nationwide to participate in a unique opportunity to win a seat at The World’s Most Fascinating Dinner, which will take place in New York City this fall.

“Let’s Do Dinner” revolves around the intriguing question, “If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be?” The campaign seeks to inspire individuals to connect with others over a meal, fostering genuine relationships and creating lasting memories. This initiative aligns with Stella Artois’ recent brand refresh, “Make Time for the Life Artois,” emphasizing the importance of meaningful connections and conversations around the dinner table.

The fully-integrated campaign, one of Stella Artois’ most comprehensive in the past five years, will leverage various channels to spread its message about the significance of sharing meals. To kick off the campaign, Stella Artois unveiled a captivating commercial titled “Let’s Do Dinner.” The advertisement features renowned celebrities Matt Damon, Zoe Saldaña, Jeremy Allen White, and Ludacris engaging in a lively discussion about their ideal dinner guests. The stars conclude the commercial by inviting viewers to join them at The World’s Most Fascinating Dinner, accompanied by a QR code providing details on how to enter the contest. The commercial will be broadcasted nationwide from Memorial Day to Labor Day, ensuring widespread engagement with the campaign.

Advertisement

Speaking with The Source, Ludacris speaks about the “Let’s Do Dinner” campaign and what more will come when dinner happens this fall.

The SOURCE: Can you tell us about your partnership with Stella Artois for the “Let’s Do Dinner” campaign? How did this collaboration come about, and what attracted you to be a part of this project?

Ludacris: I knew right away I wanted to be a part of the campaign when Stella came to me with the opportunity. “Let’s Do Dinner” is all about making connections and pouring life back into dinner – and that’s meaningful to me as well. Even with my busy schedule including all the promo I did for Fast X and being on tour with Janet this summer, slowing down and making time with family and friends to connect over dinner is important to me, so I knew I had to be part of this campaign.

The “Let’s Do Dinner” campaign revolves around the concept of having dinner with someone you admire. If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be and why?



Can we make it any two people instead of one? I’d love to have dinner with Tupac and Biggie, and I think having them both at the table would make for a very interesting dinner. I can’t imagine anyone would be able to share stories like the two of them.

The campaign features a star-studded television commercial with yourself, Matt Damon, Zoe Saldaña, and Jeremy Allen White. What was it like working with such a talented cast, and what can viewers expect from the commercial?



Matt, Zoe, and Jeremy are all extremely down to earth, and I was humbled to be part of the campaign alongside them. We were joking and had so many moments of laughing together when we were filming. It’s a shame there aren’t bloopers or outtakes for this commercial because that would be hilarious to see.

The campaign culminates in The World’s Most Fascinating Dinner in New York City this fall. Can you provide any insights into what makes this dinner experience so unique and memorable?



Matt, Zoe, Jeremy and I are just the hosts of The World’s Most Fascinating Dinner, but we also have an epic guest list of familiar faces who will be at this dinner too. What you can learn and get out of this dinner will be priceless – there are just some opportunities or moments in life that you really can’t put a dollar amount on it and as the hosts we are going to make sure this experience is invaluable.

As an artist and entertainer, how do you see the connection between food, drinks, and memorable experiences like sharing a meal with others? What role does dining play in building connections and fostering meaningful conversations?



We are all working so hard these days so taking the time to slow down and enjoy the fruits of our labor is so important. So many of my favorite memories have been around the dinner table whether it’s building a new relationship or catching up with an old ones. Also, with technology these days people rely on building relationships through the phone whether its social media apps or texting, but there is nothing like putting the phone down and having that face to face connection.

Stella Artois is known for its commitment to craftsmanship and creating memorable moments. How do you personally resonate with the brand’s values and vision? What similarities do you see between your own work as an artist and the essence of Stella Artois?

We are similar in that we always strive for perfection and coming up new ways to market ourselves and reinvent our brands to grow our audience while staying true to our core and our day ones.

The “Let’s Do Dinner” campaign aims to invite 21+ consumers nationwide to win a seat at this epic, one-of-a-kind dinner experience. What excites you most about the opportunity to connect with fans and share this unique dining experience with them?

Usually when I encounter fans I am typically on the move – it’s a quick hello and a selfie or something, but this gives us the opportunity to not be rushed. I wouldn’t be here without the fans so I am excited to sit with them in person and thank them for their support with no rush, nowhere to go.

Finally, as someone who has achieved immense success in both the music and entertainment industries, what advice do you have for aspiring artists who are trying to make their mark and create a lasting impact in their respective fields? What lessons or experiences have shaped your own artistic journey?

As far as creating a lasting impact in the world of social media, I would say build as much of your own fanbase on your own as you can so you can. It will make it easier in the future to work with brands that you genuinely connect with and share similar values with.

Also, as cliché as this sounds, no one will believe in you if you don’t believe in yourself. You’d be surprised to see how much consistent positive affirmations can alleviate self-doubt.