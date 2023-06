Get ready to hear some new music from Saweetie. Always keeping a banger, Saweetie was in Chicago as the headliner for the Pride in the Park festival. During her set, Saweetie revealed a new single, “Shot O Clock,” is on the way, and it is produced by London On Da Track.

Saweetie performed a song titled “Shot O Clock’ produced by @LondonOnDaTrack at Chicago’s Pride in the Park. @Saweetie

