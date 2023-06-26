The WNBA has announced the starters for the WNBA All-Star game. The rosters are highlighted by the return of Brittney Griner to the game, voted in by fans.

The game is set for July 15, and the overall leading vote recipients were Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart. The two will be captains for the game.

The other starters announced with Griner, Wilson, and Stewart include highly-touted Indiana Fever rookie Aliyah Boston. She will be the sixth rookie in league history to start the game. Joining Boston are guards Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young of Las Vegas; guard Arike Ogunbowale and forward Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings; forward Nneka Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks; and guard Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm.

The 12 reserves will be selected next week by the coaches.