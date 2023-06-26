[WATCH] Fans Obstruct Teleprompter and Patti LaBelle is Unable to Read Lyrics During Tina Turner Tribute at BET Awards 2023

Patti LaBelle delivered a tribute to Tina Turner during the 2023 BET Awards, but there was one issue, she forgot some of the words.

During the live performance of “Simply The Best,” LaBelle forgot some of the words, stating she could not read the teleprompter that had them.

“Oh Lord…..what if I can’t see the words,” LaBelle said during the tribute. “I’m trying y’all!”

Patti LaBelle says she can't see the words 😬#BETAwards



A BET spokesperson released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter after the show:

“It was an extraordinary privilege to celebrate the life and legacy of Ms. Tina Turner at BET Awards 2023. Having the incomparable Ms. Patti LaBelle on our stage honoring one of her contemporaries was an equal privilege. Due to the crowd’s enthusiasm, the teleprompter was obstructed, obscuring Ms. LaBelle’s view of the lyrics. Nonetheless, we couldn’t be more grateful to Ms. LaBelle for lending her incredible talent to this moment.”

