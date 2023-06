[WATCH] Lil Uzi Vert Flips Into Massive Crowd at Summer Smash Festival in Chicago

Over the weekend, Lil Uzi Vert was on hand in Chicago for the Summer Smash Festival. In his Special Guest set, Uzi revealed his new project, The Pink Tape, is due out before the end of the month.

He would then send the crowd into a frenzy with a stage dive.

Lil Uzi Vert stagediving at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 🔥😭pic.twitter.com/MOh3GUG3Tq — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) June 25, 2023

In addition, Uzi would perform a new song, presumably on The Pink Tape, during his set.

Lil Uzi Vert previewed a new song at Summer Smash 🔥pic.twitter.com/eQ0Czcpsnw — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 25, 2023