Def Squad rapper Keith Murray has made a lot of waves this year with his never-before-heard Hip Hop tales involving female rappers Foxy Brown and Shawnna, but now “The Beautifullest” rapper has been caught on video in front of his home in a dispute with a man over alleged money owed.



The man who claims Murray owes him some chips can be heard screaming at the rapper in front of his home, “Run my f**king money, you p***y.” with Murray responding, “Get out of here, sucker.”

