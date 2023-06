YK Osiris Teases New Single “Dear Fans” on Instagram With His Son

YK Osiris is looking to capitalize on the buzz around his name, announcing a new single on Instagram. Posting a video with his son, Osiris writes:

“DEAR FANS “ ❤️🙏🏾 THANK YALL FOR EVERYTHING MY TESTIMONY 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 WHO READY 🔥 LETS GET IT @producedbyjr @willgittens 💪🏾

