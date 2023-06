Young Thug is Searching for Ye Online: ‘Answer the F***ing Phone’

Young Thug is looking for Kanye West. Hitting his Instagram Story after the release of the Business is Business album, Thugger had a short message.

“Kanye answer the fucking phone,” Thug wrote. “It’s Business.”

In a following tweet, Thug wrote: “Kanye doesn’t have a Twitter but somehow he’ll see this tweet.”

Could some work between the two be on the way?

