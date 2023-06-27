Angela Bassett will be awarded with an honorary Oscar at this year’s Governors Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that additional honorary awards will go to Mel Brooks and Carol Littleton.

Sundance Institute’s Michelle Satter will also receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Awards. According to Variety, the four awards will be presented on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Los Angeles.

“The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans,” said Academy President Janet Yang. “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting. Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment. Carol Littleton’s career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her. A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world.”

Bassett received her first Oscar nomination for her 1993 role as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It? She also was recently nominated for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.