Travis Scott’s Utopia may have a release date. Billboards have popped up across Los Angeles and reveal a release date of July 21.

Billboards teasing Travis Scott’s “Utopia” have appeared in LA today…. the time and lock combo on both billboards point to the number 7/21 👀🔥



It seems very likely that Travis is hinting at a July 21st release date. 3 WEEKS. pic.twitter.com/L2a3rZtB44 — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) June 27, 2023

Last week, in an image online, SZA’s security is spotted with a Utopia briefcase handcuffed to his arm, just like Scott’s was. SZA’s guard is positioned outside of her SOS Tour dressing room.

The two have impressive chemistry together as they teamed together for “Love Galore” on the CTRL album and “Open Arms” on the recently released SOS.

Complex also has confirmed the two have been working on new music together.

Sources told Complex Travis Scott and SZA have been recording music together 👀



SZA's bodyguard was recently spotted with the famed 'Utopia' briefcase outside the singer's dressing room. pic.twitter.com/U6bvW1AYoR — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 16, 2023

In addition to SZA, Bad Bunny and Travis Scott linked up. Two of the biggest stars walking the planet have teamed for a single, and La Flame teased the track while at a club in Monaco.