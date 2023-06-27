Travis Scott’s Utopia may have a release date. Billboards have popped up across Los Angeles and reveal a release date of July 21.
Last week, in an image online, SZA’s security is spotted with a Utopia briefcase handcuffed to his arm, just like Scott’s was. SZA’s guard is positioned outside of her SOS Tour dressing room.
The two have impressive chemistry together as they teamed together for “Love Galore” on the CTRL album and “Open Arms” on the recently released SOS.
Complex also has confirmed the two have been working on new music together.
In addition to SZA, Bad Bunny and Travis Scott linked up. Two of the biggest stars walking the planet have teamed for a single, and La Flame teased the track while at a club in Monaco.