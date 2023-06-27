Blueface is set to plead guilty concerning a shooting at a Las Vegas strip club in October. The rapper, born Jonathan Jamall Porter, appeared in court on Monday and pleaded guilty to one felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Blueface will also plead guilty to one misdemeanor battery charge. The official plea will go in on July 3. The Nevada prosecutor Nick Portz stated he was open to probation. The other charges will be dropped.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Blueface is seen shooting at a truck driver on Oct. 8, which led to his arrest. In the video, Blueface stands outside a Las Vegas club when a truck pulls up on him and his crew. The truck speeds off, with Blueface firing as it moves.

People at the club state that before the shooting, the truck driver was in the club and was attacked by Blueface’s crew. He pulled up on the crew after and asked, “Who hit me?!” leading to the gunshots.

video surfaces of Blueface allegedly shooting a man 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/sPkvhpYSzu — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 16, 2022

In another video, Blueface was tackled and arrested outside Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles in Las Vegas.

The arresting officers were in unmarked cars and plain clothes. Between six and eight officers arrested the rapper, piling on top of him as a crowd, including his girlfriend Chrisean Rock, looked on.

The officers stated they were executing an open warrant for Blueface’s arrest. He was arrested for attempted murder using a deadly firearm or tear gas.