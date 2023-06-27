Last Friday, French Montana delighted clubgoers with an unexpected performance at LIV, showcasing his chart-topping hits like “Unforgettable” and “No Stylist.” Additionally, Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior was seen enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of the nightclub over the weekend.

Before his Miami trip, French Montana’s highly anticipated documentary, FOR KHADIJA, made a resounding impact as it premiered Friday night at the Tribeca Film Festival, drawing a star-studded crowd to New York City’s iconic Beacon Theatre. The Moroccan-born artist, hailing from the South Bronx, received overwhelming support from the city that shaped him.

The event was a star-studded affair, with luminaries such as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Swae Lee, Vin Diesel, Chazz Palminteri, Busta Rhymes, Jim Jones, and even New York City Mayor Eric Adams gracing the occasion. The atmosphere was exciting as the audience eagerly awaited the film’s unveiling.

To kick off the premiere, the crowd was treated to an introduction by none other than the charismatic Executive Producer, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Director Mandon Lovett. The screening itself left a lasting impression, garnering enthusiastic praise from those in attendance. The film shed light on French Montana’s remarkable journey, paying homage to his mother, Khadija, who was present with the rest of his family at the event.

FOR KHADIJA delves into the unlikely ascent of French Montana, highlighting the struggles faced by his single mother as she raised three young sons in the Bronx, enduring abandonment and destitution. It also explores Montana’s personal battles with immigration and family separation. In a remarkable display of dedication, the artist released a call to action in partnership with Informed Immigrant, urging the public to support undocumented individuals and families by providing essential resources, including legal aid and mental health support.

The night concluded with an exhilarating performance by the Triplets Ghetto Kids, who took the stage to deliver an electrifying rendition of Montana’s track, “Famous.” Joining forces with French and the kids, Swae Lee brought the house down with their diamond-certified hit, “Unforgettable,” as the crowd erupted in cheers and applause.

French Montana’s documentary premiere was a testament to his resilience and determination, leaving an indelible mark on all who witnessed his remarkable story. Through FOR KHADIJA, the artist has shared his personal struggles and used his platform to champion the cause of those facing similar challenges, ensuring they receive the support they desperately need.