HBO is ending The Idol one episode quicker than anticipated. According to TV Line, episode five of the series will be the “season finale.” The show had an original order for six.

A source revealed the takeover of the show by Sam Levinson resulted in significant changes. “The story only ended up requiring 5,” the source said.

The Idol stars Lily-Rose Depp as a pop star who is influenced by a club promoter, portrayed by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.

Advertisement

Rumors have discussed the show’s fate, with many believing the series is canceled. HBO combatted the belief by stating a second season has yet to be determined.