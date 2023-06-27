Kodak Black became a Florida jail on Monday and was released on a $250,000 bond.

Speaking with TMZ, Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, revealed the booking was good for the rapper, citing he failed to take some mandatory urine tests and check in leading to court on Monday. Fans became familiar with the situation when Black complained about the scenario on Instagram Sunday.

Fans are concerned over Kodak Black after his recent IG Live pic.twitter.com/9lbXow2CV9 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 25, 2023

The good part comes as Cohen petitioned the judge to drop the pretrial supervision, successfully getting it done. The bond increased from $75,000 to $250,000, and Kodak happily paid the $175,000 difference.

Kodak was in and out of processing within an hour. He can now travel and tour without the check-ins.

The conditions resulted from Kodak’s July 2022 arrest for allegedly trafficking oxycodone after 31 pills were found in his car.