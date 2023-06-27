Sound the alarm, we officially have a release date for Lil Uzi Vert’s The Pink Tape. Lil Uzi had a lot for Instagram, sharing both the cover and an animated trailer.

During an appearance at The Summer Smash Festival on Saturday, Lil Uzi stated the album would be coming “in a couple of days.” The official date is this Friday, June 30, signaled by pre-orders on Uzi’s site.

Gibson Hazard directs the animated trailer and shows the “Just Wanna Rock” rapper preparing for a final battle after ousting all his other animated opps after his pink diamond is removed from his forehead.

Over the weekend, Lil Uzi Vert was on hand in Chicago for the Summer Smash Festival, and after he revealed the album would come before the end of the month, he would send the crowd into a frenzy with a stage dive.

Lil Uzi Vert stagediving at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 🔥😭pic.twitter.com/MOh3GUG3Tq — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) June 25, 2023

In addition, Uzi would perform a new song, presumably on The Pink Tape, during his set.

Lil Uzi Vert previewed a new song at Summer Smash 🔥pic.twitter.com/eQ0Czcpsnw — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 25, 2023