LL Cool J and Ice-T Team Up For New Show ‘Hip Hop Treasures’

LL Cool J and Ice-T Team Up For New Show ‘Hip Hop Treasures’

LL Cool J and Ice T’s new show on A&E will take a trip down memory lane and discuss some of hip hop’s coolest and most iconic memorabilia.

Deadline confirmed that the rappers-turned-actors would join forces on the new show Hip Hop Treasures, a docu-series focusing on hunting down memorable pieces important to hip hop culture.

From Flava Flav’s iconic clock chain to DMX’s Aaliyah car, fans can expect the nostalgia to be on full display, while hip-hop aficionados can rejoice at true artists of the craft bringing these items back to their memory.

Advertisement

The new dynamic duo will collaborate with a team of field collectors, such as Cipha Sounds and Yo-Yo, and curators of the Universal Hip-Hop Museum, Paradise Gray and Pete Nice. The museum will debut the biggest collection of hip-hop memorabilia next year.

CeeLo Green, Master P, and Soulja Boy, to name a few, will be present to help the co-hosts on their many quests.

LL Cool J and Ice-T have made names for themselves in Hollywood starring in hit shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and NCIS: Los Angeles. Hip Hop Treasures is sure to be a hit with hip hop fans of all ages.

The show debuts on Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. on A&E.