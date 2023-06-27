R&B sensation Maeta, signed to Roc Nation, has announced her highly anticipated 2023 US and European tour.

Known for her soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Maeta guarantees an unforgettable experience as she takes fans on a mesmerizing journey through her remarkable musical collection. With the success of her EP When I Hear Your Name, featuring songs penned by notable artists like SZA, Kehlani, Ty Dolla $ign, Demi Lovato, Lucky Daye, and produced by the talented KAYTRANADA, Maeta is set to bring her enchanting performances to the stage.

The tour will commence on August 22 in Chicago and will see Maeta grace various cities across the US, including LA, before venturing to mesmerize audiences in European destinations like Paris. Presale begins on June 28.

Tour Dates:

August 22 – Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern

August 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right

August 26 – Toronto, ON – The Drake Hotel

August 29 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

August 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

October 9 – Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain

October 11 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg Upstairs

October 12 – London, UK – The Lower Third

October 14 – Paris, FR – Les Etoiles