Get ready for the ultimate summer fitness experience as Movement LIVE by Michelob ULTRA, in partnership with Live Nation and Rumble Boxing, embarks on a multi-city workout tour headlined by Alesso and Loud Luxury. Recognizing the importance of fitness in the lives of concertgoers, Michelob ULTRA is bringing the unconventional workout party to fans craving an exhilarating fitness experience.

Each Movement LIVE workout will feature live shadow boxing and strength exercises led by Rumble trainers and hosted by Team ULTRA fitness pros. After the intense workout, attendees will celebrate with an electrifying dance party accompanied by special musical performances from national headliners and local DJs.

The Movement LIVE tour kicks off in Charlotte on July 12, with Loud Luxury igniting the high-energy atmosphere at The Fillmore Charlotte. The tour will continue in Atlanta, Chicago, and Dallas, featuring local DJs, free live 45-minute shadow boxing, and strength workouts by Rumble Boxing. Alesso will close the Houston tour on August 16 at the 713 Music Hall.

Attendees can expect exclusive merch and products from Movement LIVE partners, including Brooks Running and BYLT Basics. Fitness enthusiasts can also take advantage of the Pumped Up Pass offered by Cash App, providing perks like VIP viewing areas, discounts on Rumble classes, express check-in, and reduced prices on food and beverages.

Don’t miss out on this incredible fitness and music fusion experience that promises to energize and entertain you.