OG Parker and More React to Being Part of The Recording Academy’s New Membership Class

The Recording Academy has extended invitations to almost 3,700 musicians and business people to join its 2023 New Member Class as part of its yearly marquee membership effort. More than 2,800 invitees who received invites today are eligible to become Voting Members, and more than 800 invitees are eligible to become Professional Members.

These exceptional invitees represent the breadth of the music industry’s genres, crafts, backgrounds, and regions, and they epitomize the spirit of music by guiding the course of our creative community, advancing our mission to foster a more enriching world for creators, and expanding it. The Recording Academy invites them both as members and torchbearers of our goal to represent the international music community we are honored to serve.

Of the 2023 membership class members were artists Dubba-AA, Rap-Unzel, and OG Parker, who reacted to their new membership status.

The new member class was welcomed by Kelley Purcell, VP of Membership & Industry Relations and Ashley Thomas, Sr. Director of Member Outreach & Systems.