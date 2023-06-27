Quavo and Offset Reportedly Are Not Planning on New Music Together

Quavo and Offset Reportedly Are Not Planning on New Music Together

Offset and Quavo are cool but that will not result in the immediate return to making music as Migos. According to TMZ, the duo have been cool for some time, mending their relationship behind the scene.

Sources reveal the two are currently not planning to record new music as a unit. The BET Awards moment was solely for honoring Takeoff and the Migos name may never be used again.

The unannounced tribute aired as the show returned from commercial, positioning Quavo and Takeoff on opposite sides of a heavenly spotlight, which took the place of Takeoff. The two supported Takeoff’s verse on “Hotel Lobby” before performing their classic anthem “Bad and Boujee.”

Advertisement

The moment was both important to the legacy of Takeoff but assuming to place a nail in a standing beef between the two Migos members.

BET released footage from backstage as T.I. celebrates the two and echoes a statement that all of Hip-Hop had: “Love to see it.”

You can see that moment and the full performance below.

“LOVE TO SEE IT” – @Tip



We all had the same reaction seeing Quavo & Offset back together! 🙏🏾❤️ #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/854AscdQlD — BET (@BET) June 26, 2023