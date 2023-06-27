Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman is cosigning Ja Morant’s suspension. Speaking in a media scrum, Kleiman believes the 25-game suspension is “appropriate.”

“We’re certainly disappointed with the behavior that transpired as we got into the off-season, Kleiman said. “The discipline from the NBA was appropriate, and I think the thing to focus on at this point, and there is an ongoing discussion with the league union and his representatives, but what Ja is going to commit to going forward?”

He added, “We did acknowledge early on this would be ongoing, and Ja wasn’t going to be the best version of himself overnight, and there are many serious steps he needs to take. There are no strains in the relationship, but we have high expectations in the standard that Ja will have to hold himself to.”

Ja Morant has received his suspension, but some of his true feelings are coming out. Following his suspension, Morant and his team is said to believe that he thinks the NBA and media are out to get him.

According to ESPN’s Tim McMahon, Morant thinks there is a coordinated effort against him.

“I have heard indirectly that Ja and people close to Ja, perhaps people formerly close to Ja, have this feeling that the NBA out to get them,” McMahon said. “That the media is out to get them.”

Following the announcement of a 25-game suspension, Nike released a statement supporting Ja Morant. The statement came minutes after Silver’s decision, offering support during his forthcoming suspension.

“We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and prioritizing his well-being,” Nike said. “We will continue to support him on and off the court.”

The NBA Players Association is speaking out against the length of the suspension received by Ja Morant.