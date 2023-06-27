Victor Wembanyama will not play for France in the forthcoming FIBA World Cup. ESPN‘s Brian Windhorst states Wembanyama is opting to focus on preparing for his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs and the Paris Olympics next year. Wembanyama is also expected to play in the summer league for the Spurs this July.

“It would not be realistic in terms of development and not prudent in terms of health,” Wembanyama said of opting out the World Cup. “I hope people will understand. It’s frustrating for me, too. The France team is still central for me. I want to win as many titles as possible with the team. But I think it’s a necessary sacrifice.”

The Spurs were reportedly open to any decision that Wembanyama made.

