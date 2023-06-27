Deion Sanders’ longtime girlfriend Tracey Edmonds gave an update on his condition after he underwent surgery to remove blood clots in his leg.

Deion underwent surgery on his left leg on Friday, June 23. He was expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday, June 25.

Tracey thanked Deion’s fans for their prayers in a post on her Instagram page on Friday.

“We declare.. God has #CoachPrime @deionsanders covered today! Thank you so much Fam for all your prayers!!”

In a video shared on Instagram on Saturday, Deion said he had successful surgery to remove blood clots in his left thigh and below his left knee. He said he also has a blood clot in the right leg that doctors were “going to get soon.”

His doctor feared he would lose his left foot due to poor circulation caused by blood clots in his leg. But Deion dismissed talks of amputation on Thursday.

“There is no talk of amputation. There’s no talk of any of that whatsoever,” he said.

He said the surgery on Friday was to “try to get those clots so I can have proper blood flow to the leg so they can fix the toes. That’s what’s going on.”

So happy to hear!