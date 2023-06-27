Yailin La Mas Viral, the global music sensation, has unveiled the captivating music video for her latest single, “Narcisista.”

Set in a mirrored studio, the visual takes viewers through the stages of a relationship, depicting the ups and downs with an ex-partner who failed to match their words with actions. The music video showcases the journey from the honeymoon phase to disagreements and ultimately acceptance, where the woman becomes a single mother. This release follows Yailin’s electrifying performance at the Mujeres Del Movimiento show in New York City’s United Palace.

Moreover, Yailin recently collaborated with 6ix9ine on the highly anticipated track “Pa Ti,” which has garnered over 27 million views and is currently the fourth trending global music video on YouTube. With “Narcisista,” Yailin showcases her vulnerable side, blending her sultry voice with a bachata beat to express her feelings towards her ex-partner through poignant lyrics.

