Young Thug’s ‘BUSINESS IS BUSINESS’ Projections Aim for 110K, Possible No. 1 Debut

Young Thug’s ‘BUSINESS IS BUSINESS’ Projections Aim for 110K, Possible No. 1 Debut

BUSINESS IS BUSINESS is currently running it up on streaming platforms. Current projections give Young Thug‘s album a good shot at being the first No. 1 in Hip-Hop this year.

According to Hits Daily Double, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS is on track to have a first week between 95-110K album equivalent units. The total would enter Thugger in a battle with Morgan Wallen for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

.@youngthug's 'BUSINESS IS BUSINESS' challenging @MorganWallen's 'One Thing At A Time' for #1 on the US albums chart with 95-110K first week (via @HITSDD). pic.twitter.com/EYJeQH1KL7 — chart data (@chartdata) June 26, 2023

Last week’s new album, Gunna’s a Gift & a Curse, will debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, the first week’s total was 83,000, running past the initial projection of 78,000.

Advertisement

The album’s number is not enough to pass Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at Time, which ascended back to the No. 1 spot following 110,000 units in this week. Wallen has been No. 1 for a total of 14 weeks.