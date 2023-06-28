Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to Receive Their Own Street in Cleveland

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is set to receive its own street in their hometown of Cleveland. According to News 5 Cleveland, the intersection of East 99th Street and St. Clair Avernue will be named “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way.”

The street renaming is set for August 11, from noon to 2 p.m., resulting from a fans-created petition.

“There’s nothing here that pays homage to that or to the group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony,” said Felicia C. Haney, owner of Beach Street Publicity.

Haney needed 70% of the street to agree via a door-to-door petition. The number was achieved after just two hours in the cold.