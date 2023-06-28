Drake Awarded Key to the City of Memphis: ‘Not Everybody Has a Key to Shelby County’

Drake Awarded Key to the City of Memphis: ‘Not Everybody Has a Key to Shelby County’

The Boy is collecting keys to cities like platinum plaques. Drake has been honored with the key to the city of Memphis.

Drake was on hand in Memphis on Monday, receiving the key to the city. He often credits Memphis as his second home, and it is where his father is from. Shelby County Chairman Mickell M. Lowery awarded the key.

“We always say Memphis music touches the world and like I told you, you got a lot of Memphis blood in you, and you’re definitely touching the world,” the chairman said. “Not everybody has a key to the Shelby County. We only give that to our own that we love dear.”

Advertisement