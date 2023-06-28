EMPIRE, the renowned independent music powerhouse, hosted an exclusive and star-studded brunch in Los Angeles to celebrate the upcoming BET Awards. The event was held to honor EMPIRE’s own nominees and recent achievements, including Peezy for Video of the Year, King Combs for Best Collaboration, PJ Morton for the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspiration Award, and Asake for Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act.

The brunch, hosted by Ghazi, the Founder and CEO of EMPIRE, gathered a remarkable lineup of artists and friends affiliated with the label. Dreezy, Mozzy, Key Glock, Rotimi, Allstar JR, G Perico, Lil Twist, T-Rell, K Camp, June Freedom, Sauce Walka, Shaboozey, Tyla Yaweh, Yatta Bandz, RMC Mike, and more were in attendance. Notable TV stars such as Shannon Thornton from P-Valley and Masika Kalysha from Love & Hip Hop, along with industry veterans and radio/DJ personalities like Angela Yee, DJ Hed, Swaggy Sie, DJ R-Tistic, and Iesha Irene, also graced the event. The day featured performances by D Smoke and Eric Bellinger, who entertained the guests with their chart-topping hits.

Upon arrival, guests were welcomed with a pink carpet and an elegant ice sculpture before entering a glass room adorned with vibrant floral arrangements in the heart of West Hollywood. The event featured specialty cocktails by Grand Marnier, offering a delightful fusion of cognac and exotic bitter orange liqueur. Attendees could indulge in a customized Grand Marnier cabana photo moment. Other sponsors included luxury bag brand Tote & Carry, refillable and recyclable water brand Pathwater, cannabis brand Don Perico, and Meta, which provided a Photo Booth to capture memorable moments from the event.

