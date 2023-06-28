H.E.R. and Live Nation Urban have exciting news as they announce the highly anticipated return of the Lights On Festival on Sept. 16 and 17.

Now in its third installment, the festival is set to take place at the renowned Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA, moving to the festival grounds for the first time after two consecutive sold-out editions in 2019 and 2021. Pre-sales for the event will commence on Thursday, June 29 at 12 pm PT, ending at 10 pm PT, with the general on-sale launching on Friday, June 30 at 12 pm PT.

This year’s festival boasts an impressive lineup, with GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B sensation Jazmine Sullivan headlining the first night on September 16. The festival will conclude with a special H.E.R. & Friends set on September 17. The diverse roster also includes talented artists like Don Toliver, Alina Baraz, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Doechii, DVSN, and many more.

“I’m so excited ‘Lights On Fest’ will be making its return,” H.E.R. says, “It’s my favorite way to wind down the summer by having two days filled with great R&B music. I am so proud to reveal the extraordinary talent we have on the bill this year and can’t wait for everyone to see what’s to come!”

Since its debut in 2019, H.E.R.’s Lights On Festival has made history as the first female-owned and curated festival in decades. Being a Bay Area native herself, H.E.R. aims to celebrate a genre-rich lineup of artists from her hometown and beyond. In addition to outstanding musical performances, the festival also features attractions such as a film screening tent, live art installations, an R&B Museum, a Guitar Lounge, and an expansive arcade.

You can see the full lineup below.