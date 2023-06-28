For so long, Idris Elba was rumored and requested by fans to be the next James Bond. That ship has sailed, and now, Elba is revealing why he was against the idea of being 007.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, Idris Elba revealed once the talk of the role got race-based, he was turned off by the idea.

“I was super complimented for a long time about this,” Elba said. “I was like, ‘This is crazy!’ James Bond…We’re all actors and we understand that role. It’s one of those coveted [roles].”

He added, “Essentially, it was a huge compliment that every corner of the world except from some corners, which we will not talk about, were really happy about the idea that I could be considered. Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race. It became about nonsense and I got the brunt of it.”

You can hear it from Idris Elba here.

