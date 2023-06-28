Key Glock hosted a spectacular after-party following the 2023 BET Awards to celebrate the deluxe version of his highly anticipated Glockoma 2 album. The event, known as 50 Shades of Glock, was an unforgettable evening that brought together live music, adult entertainment, exclusive cocktails, and an impressive guest list.

Industry icons, music executives, fellow artists, and influencers flocked to the party, including the likes of Empire CEO Ghazi, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, BIA, Nene Leakes, Druski, Lola Brooke, G Herbo, Lakeyah, Toosii, DDG, Fridayy, Big Boss Vette, and renowned super producers OG Parker & ATL Jacob, among many others. The crowd was treated to a captivating performance by Sukihana, who delivered her viral hit single, “Eating.”

However, the celebrity appearances and musical performances were just part of the evening’s allure. As guests arrived at the stunning Beverly Hills estate, they were greeted by a dominatrix who offered interactive experiences for those inclined towards submission or BDSM play. The VIP section boasted a magnificent Ace of Spades champagne tower, an exquisite sushi spread, and a plush lounge and dance area. 50 Shades of Glock successfully transported attendees to the vibrant essence of the South, right in the heart of Beverly Hills.

Advertisement

In following the footsteps of his late mentor, the legendary Young Dolph, Key Glock is establishing the path he wishes to take his brand, leaving a mark as a trailblazer in the industry.