Chaka Zulu is speaking out a year after he was shot outside his restaurant. Hitting Instagram, Zulu thanked all that lifted him up:
“THIS TIME A YEAR AGO , LOVE AND THANK ALL WHO HAVE LIFTED ME UP IN THIS PROCESS.
I AM GRATEFUL
I AM THANKFUL
I AM BLESSED.”
Chaka Zulu was charged with murder in relation to a shooting that took place in a restaurant in Atlanta in June 2022 and resulted in the death of one person. Atlanta Police have charged Zulu with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and simple violence despite the co-founder of Luda’s Disturbing Tha Peace imprint’s claims of self-defense.
In a new video obtained by TMZ, a group of men, including the now dead Artez Benton, entered Zulu’s Apt4B restaurant but would leave minutes later after a dispute. Zulu returned to the restaurant and got into a heated argument with Tre’mon Robinson, who was a part of the group asked to leave.
Later in the video, another man, Corey Crawford, is seen grabbing an item from a car, which Zulu believed was a gun. Robinson would bump Zulu as his friends would come over. Zulu was jumped by all three men. A woman associate would attempt to help Chaka Zulu, but she was punched in the face. Crawford would duck behind a car, and shots are fired, seemingly coming from Zulu first. Shots are returned, hitting Zulu in the back. Benton sustained a shot to the chest, which would kill him.
The last update on the case was to AllHipHop by Zulu’s lawyer Gabe Banks.
“The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is still investigating this matter. At this time, there are no upcoming court dates. He needs [the love]. More importantly, he appreciates it.”