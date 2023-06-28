Chaka Zulu is speaking out a year after he was shot outside his restaurant. Hitting Instagram, Zulu thanked all that lifted him up:

“THIS TIME A YEAR AGO , LOVE AND THANK ALL WHO HAVE LIFTED ME UP IN THIS PROCESS. I AM GRATEFUL I AM THANKFUL I AM BLESSED.”

Chaka Zulu was charged with murder in relation to a shooting that took place in a restaurant in Atlanta in June 2022 and resulted in the death of one person. Atlanta Police have charged Zulu with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and simple violence despite the co-founder of Luda’s Disturbing Tha Peace imprint’s claims of self-defense.

In a new video obtained by TMZ, a group of men, including the now dead Artez Benton, entered Zulu’s Apt4B restaurant but would leave minutes later after a dispute. Zulu returned to the restaurant and got into a heated argument with Tre’mon Robinson, who was a part of the group asked to leave.

Later in the video, another man, Corey Crawford, is seen grabbing an item from a car, which Zulu believed was a gun. Robinson would bump Zulu as his friends would come over. Zulu was jumped by all three men. A woman associate would attempt to help Chaka Zulu, but she was punched in the face. Crawford would duck behind a car, and shots are fired, seemingly coming from Zulu first. Shots are returned, hitting Zulu in the back. Benton sustained a shot to the chest, which would kill him.

Police release the continuation of Chaka Zulu footage showing the moment he fired at the men who attacked him at his business

🔗: https://t.co/XrnsAGoPim https://t.co/Lie1TQ6OLA pic.twitter.com/OC1iUjqaZc — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 22, 2022

The last update on the case was to AllHipHop by Zulu’s lawyer Gabe Banks.