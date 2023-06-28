Hennessy, the world’s leading Cognac and a constant presence in Hip Hop culture is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop with a special celebration. In honor of this milestone, Hennessy has collaborated with Grammy-Award-winning rap legend Nas to create a Limited Edition Hennessy V.S bottle, dubbed “HenNASsy.” The design pays homage to the different flavors, styles, rhythms, and flows that make up the vibrant world of Hip Hop, as well as the “Never stop. Never settle.” spirit that both Hennessy and Hip Hop embody.

On July 20, Hennessy and Nas will unveil the commemorative Limited Edition “HenNASsy” bottle at an exclusive digital mapping event. This event will showcase the depth and breadth of Hip Hop culture. As part of the celebration, Hennessy will also launch Hennessy AI.bum Covers, an AI-led, social-first experience that transforms selfies into personalized album covers inspired by iconic eras of Hip Hop. This is part of Hennessy’s Rep Yours campaign, which encourages fans to express what Hip Hop means to them through immersive digital experiences.

“Hennessy has been an undeniable mainstay in Hip Hop, intricately woven into the fabric of the genre and its global influence for decades,” said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy USA. “We’re proud to honor Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary with a pioneer of the art and culture – Hip Hop icon, Nas – as we celebrate the debut of our collaborative Limited-Edition Bottle.”

Hip Hop is a universal language that resonates differently in every corner of the world. The Rep Yours campaign aims to honor the genre’s pioneers while uplifting the next generation of artists. Hennessy and Nas have longstanding relationships that transcend generations and cultures, cementing Hennessy’s enduring presence in Hip Hop.

In collaboration with renowned photographer Renell Medrano, Nas has created a film that serves as his love letter to Hip Hop. The film captures the genre’s essence and features imagery of the new Limited Edition Hennessy V.S bottle.

“It means a lot to me to celebrate this legendary moment in Hip Hop history with Hennessy, a brand that has supported me for over 10 years,” said Nas. “Hennessy is part of our culture and continues to inspire generations of Hip Hop fans, so I’m really proud to share our new Limited-Edition bottle with the world.”

To bring the flair and flavor of the celebratory launch party to 21+ consumers at home, while highlighting Hennessy’s influential role in Hip Hop history, Hennessy’s expert mixologists have crafted three unique cocktails, pulling in elements of reminiscent Hip Hop flavors, to celebrate Hip Hop 50:

The Big Apple : Hennessy’s homage to the birthplace of Hip Hop and inspired by Nas. The fruity notes of Hennessy V.S compliment the cinnamon apple flavors prominent in the Big Apple cocktail.

Hennessy’s homage to the birthplace of Hip Hop and inspired by Nas. The fruity notes of Hennessy V.S compliment the cinnamon apple flavors prominent in the Big Apple cocktail. HenNASsy Honey: A tribute to Hennessy’s partnership with Nas. Hennessy V.S’ complexity reacts well with this cocktail, complimenting the sweetness of the honey while balancing the tartness of the lemon juice.

A tribute to Hennessy’s partnership with Nas. Hennessy V.S’ complexity reacts well with this cocktail, complimenting the sweetness of the honey while balancing the tartness of the lemon juice. Incredible Hennessy: A new twist on a classic hip hop cocktail. This well-balanced and refreshing cocktail taps into Hennessy’s legacy within Hip Hop and will be immediately recognizable to fans of the brand and the genre.

To mark Hip Hop’s official birthdate on August 11, Hennessy will partner with its Team Hennessy ambassadors across 14 U.S. markets to host unique celebrations. Each activation will pay tribute to the city’s contributions to Hip Hop, allowing attendees to toast to the genre’s legacy in true Hennessy fashion.