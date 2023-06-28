In collaboration with the Brooklyn Nets and creative agency Street Theory, Patty Mills celebrated the inauguration of a stunning new mural that pays tribute to local and global Indigenous communities. Created by acclaimed artist Victor “Marka 27” Quiñonez, the mural draws inspiration from Mills’ Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage in Australia, as well as the RedHawk Native American Arts Council, Ramapo Munsee Lunaape Nation, and other Indigenous communities in the New York area.

“The idea for this mural came about a year ago in conversations with General Manager Sean Marks,” said Mills. “We thought of a creative idea to give something to the community that could make them feel proud and that they could have ownership of. This mural is something that can bring us all together no matter where you’re from and honor Indigenous people both around the world and here in Brooklyn. It’s a generational masterpiece that communities around the world can be proud of.”

The mural’s objective is to emphasize the significance of Indigenous representation and the profound connection we share with water and each other. It features powerful figures surrounded by flowing water alongside native symbols and patterns, symbolizing the unity and vitality of nature.

The Team Mills Foundation and the Nets collaborated with Mexican artist Marka27 and Street Theory, an award-winning creative agency known for their remarkable large-scale public art projects worldwide, to design and paint the mural. Mills received guidance from the RedHawk Native American Arts Council, a nonprofit organization comprising Native American artists and educators residing in the tri-state area.

“Art has always been a catalyst for social change,” said Quiñonez. “Working with Team Mills, the Brooklyn Nets and The Redhawk Native American Arts Council was an honor and perfect opportunity for myself and Street Theory to celebrate our ancestors and Indigenous communities at the highest level through street art.”

The mural was unveiled during a community block party held at P.S. 958 in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, on Saturday, June 24. The event featured a cultural blessing and dance performance by the Redhawk Native American Arts Council and performances by the Nets’ Team Hype and Brooklynettes. Jackie Wilson, the Chief DE&I Officer of BSE Global, the parent company of the Nets, was also in attendance.

“BSE Global and the Brooklyn Nets are thrilled to join Patty and all the groups that played a role in bringing the mural to life,” said Wilson. “This mural is a great showcase of our organization’s commitment to Brooklyn and the larger New York City area, and we’re excited to have been a part of a project that brought the community together to celebrate art and culture.”

“As a school committed to representing the diversity that makes up New York City, this mural is an important tool to deepen the understanding of Sunset Park’s history. We are so grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with Patty Mills, the Brooklyn Nets and other organizations that align with our school’s mission to center the experiences of historically marginalized groups. We look forward to teaching our students about all that it signifies for years to come,” said Emily Shapiro, principal for P.S. 958.