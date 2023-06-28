Pop Singer Madonna Rushed To The Hospital After A ‘Bacterial Infection’

Pop Singer Madonna Rushed To The Hospital After A ‘Bacterial Infection’

64-Year Old Pop Singer Madonna was rushed to a New York City Hospital and is now expected to recover.



Page Six reports:



Madonna was found unresponsive and rushed to a New York City hospital Saturday, Page Six can exclusively reveal.

Advertisement

We hear the “Material Girl” singer, 64, was intubated for at least one night before having the tube removed — and she is now alert and recovering.

We’re also told that her daughter Lourdes Leon was by her side throughout the ordeal.

Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, shared on Instagram Wednesday that his client had “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.”

While a source tells us the Queen of Pop is now “out of the ICU,” Oseary explained in his post, “She is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Prayers to Madonna and her family.