The hunt for Pat Sajak’s replacement on Wheel of Fortune is already over as Ryan Seacrest will take on the role. The reveal came on the official Wheel of Fortune Twitter: “It’s official! Starting in 2024 @ryanseacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We’re so excited – Welcome Ryan!.”

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in a statement. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

You can read his full statement below.

The famed Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announced his retirement earlier this month.

Hitting Twitter, Sajak announced he would end his tenure after the next season, which begins in September.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak wrote. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years,” Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement,. “We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family.”

