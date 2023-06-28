[WATCH] Charlie Baltimore Recalls Confronting The Notorious B.I.G. After Finding Pictures of Him Performing Sexul Acts with Women

Charli Baltimore recalls what sparked a fight between The Notorious B.I.G. and her in a hotel room. Speaking on The Art of Dialogue, Baltimore stated Biggie Smalls was on the receiving end of oral sex in a set of images.

“It was pictures of him laying on his back with his big stomach, and it was a girl sucking his dick,” Baltimore said. “I’m looking at the pictures like, “Are you fucking kidding me?’ So what really got me super mad was when I gave him the picture.”

According to Baltimore, Biggie hit the Shaggy and said “it wasn’t me.” Baltimore said, “He was like, ‘That is not me,’ dead serious, like really just straight face.”

You can hear it from her below.