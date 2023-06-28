Wilson Sporting Goods Co. is thrilled to announce the revival of the legendary Chicago pro-am league, now rebranded as Wilson Chi-League™. Demonstrating their dedication to the local basketball community, the renowned sports brand will host a month-long tournament at the prestigious Whitney Young High School, spanning July and August.

“Chicago has been Wilson’s home for more than 100 years, so we take great pride in bringing the Wilson Chi-League to the city, even bigger and better in 2023,” said Kevin Murphy, General Manager, Wilson Team Sports. “We believe sports have the power to unite, and we look forward to bringing together the best basketball talent in Chicago, as well as hosting community-focused events throughout the tournament.”

The highly anticipated Wilson Chi-League will occur over three consecutive Saturdays (July 22, July 29, and Aug. 5), culminating in Championship Sunday on Aug. 13, 2023. This year’s league will feature eight teams in both the men’s and women’s divisions, showcasing local legends and current NBA players, including Jabari Parker, Patrick Beverley, Wendell Carter Jr., and more. Notably, the tournament has received NCAA sanctioning, enabling the participation of current student-athletes.

In collaboration with YMCA of the USA, Wilson will also organize engaging events for the Metro Chicago community, such as a youth basketball clinic, a female empowerment and body positivity seminar, and a park beautification project. Additionally, Wilson will make a notable appearance at the Bud Biliken Parade on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Stay tuned for further updates on community events, team rosters, game schedules, and additional sponsors, which will be announced in the upcoming weeks. For more information, follow @WilsonBasketball on social media and visit Wilson.com.